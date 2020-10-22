Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,791 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

