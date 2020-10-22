American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

