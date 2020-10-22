Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

