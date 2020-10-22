Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 30,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

