Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 47,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

