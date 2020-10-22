Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,617,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,716,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,228,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

ENSG opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $209,437.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,455.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,148,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,637. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

