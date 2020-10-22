Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 53,000 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 469,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,645,000 after buying an additional 1,194,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

