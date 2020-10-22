Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,130 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 322,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 11.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of AJRD opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.28. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.