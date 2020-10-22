Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 133.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.93.

Shares of MSI opened at $170.49 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

