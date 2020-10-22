Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 292.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Post by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Post by 5,765.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $91.36 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

