Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,620 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Community Bank System stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

