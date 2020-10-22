Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 6,990.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 508,923 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ball by 307.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.