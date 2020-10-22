Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 355.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 602,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 428.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after buying an additional 506,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Shares of YUM opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $112.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.