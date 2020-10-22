IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,331 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $712,000. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

