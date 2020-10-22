Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

