IBM Retirement Fund Buys 9,838 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vereit were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vereit by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

