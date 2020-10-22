1,981 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 422.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.63.

NYSE:WHR opened at $196.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $206.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.