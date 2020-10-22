Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

