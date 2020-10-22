Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $418,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,184.94 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,835.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

