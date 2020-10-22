Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 54 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $803.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $776.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

