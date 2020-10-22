Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,252,000 after buying an additional 384,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,093,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,929,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,275,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,027,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

