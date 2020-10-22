Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 73,411 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,411 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,088 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after acquiring an additional 724,322 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $102.65 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

