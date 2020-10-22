Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $4,203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.04. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

