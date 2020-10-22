Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 130 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX opened at $236.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

