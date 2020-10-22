Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,400 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

