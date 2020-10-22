Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in JD.com by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.