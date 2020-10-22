Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in JD.com by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 54 Shares of Equinix Inc
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 54 Shares of Equinix Inc
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 73,411 Shares of Prologis Inc
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 73,411 Shares of Prologis Inc
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report