Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 44 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

INTU stock opened at $332.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

