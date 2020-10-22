Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 794 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

