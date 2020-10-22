FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $282.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.