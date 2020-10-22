Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 335 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,553,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $80.23 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.