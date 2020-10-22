Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 313 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $220.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

