eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 328,026 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

