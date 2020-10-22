Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,476 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

