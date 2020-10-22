Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 701 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $202.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $207.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

