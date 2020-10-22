Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,897 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 494,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

