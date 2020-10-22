1,284 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cable One by 40.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 44.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cable One by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total transaction of $618,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,823. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

CABO stock opened at $1,897.34 on Thursday. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,808.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,803.06.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

