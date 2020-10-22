CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 96.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 28.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $128.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

