Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 938.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

