Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17,157.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $68.55 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

