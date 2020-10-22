Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,622 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

