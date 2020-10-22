Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 886.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.