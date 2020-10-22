Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Clorox by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $211.35 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

