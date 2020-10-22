Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,986 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 76.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 115.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 43.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,667,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 812,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

