Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

NYSE:EMR opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

