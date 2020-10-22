Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total transaction of $8,206,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total value of $7,001,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,294 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,343. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $431.77 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $452.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.