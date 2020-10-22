Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $142.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

