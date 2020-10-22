Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,146 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Shares of LHX opened at $169.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

