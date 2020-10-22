Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 25,983.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

