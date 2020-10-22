Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,568 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $206.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.