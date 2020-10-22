Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $229.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $250.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.33.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

