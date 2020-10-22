Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $229.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $250.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.33.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
